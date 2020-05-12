Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

I Know This Much Is True: Season Two? Has the HBO Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

by Trevor Kimball

I Know This Much Is True TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Atsushi Nishijima)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the I Know This Much Is True TV show on HBOCan Dominick help Thomas? Has the I Know This Much Is True TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of I Know This Much Is True. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, I Know This Much Is True stars Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, with Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn. The story revolves around identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. It’s a family saga that follows their parallel lives in a story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness. After paranoid schizophrenic Thomas Birdsey (Ruffalo) has a violent public breakdown, his identical twin brother, Dominick (Ruffalo) finds himself stepping up to defend him in unexpected ways. As he navigates the fallout of Thomas’ actions, Dominick reflects on their childhood growing up under the tyrannical rule of their volatile step-father, Ray (Procaccino), and their persistent desire to know the identity of their biological father.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of I Know This Much Is True averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 323,000 viewers. Find out how I Know This Much Is True stacks up against other HBO TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
I Know This Much Is True is a mini-series so, it’s unlikely to be renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

I don’t think we have to wonder if HBO will cancel or renew I Know This Much Is True for season two. It appears that this is a close-ended mini-series so unless HBO wants to continue the story somehow (ala Big Little Lies), episode six will be the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on I Know This Much Is True cancellation or renewal news.
 

I Know This Much Is True Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the I Know This Much Is True TV show will be renewed for a second season on HBO somehow?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.