Airing on the HBO cable channel, I Know This Much Is True stars Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, with Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn. The story revolves around identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. It’s a family saga that follows their parallel lives in a story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness. After paranoid schizophrenic Thomas Birdsey (Ruffalo) has a violent public breakdown, his identical twin brother, Dominick (Ruffalo) finds himself stepping up to defend him in unexpected ways. As he navigates the fallout of Thomas’ actions, Dominick reflects on their childhood growing up under the tyrannical rule of their volatile step-father, Ray (Procaccino), and their persistent desire to know the identity of their biological father.



The first season of I Know This Much Is True averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 323,000 viewers. Find out how I Know This Much Is True stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S I Know This Much Is True is a mini-series so, it’s unlikely to be renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

I don’t think we have to wonder if HBO will cancel or renew I Know This Much Is True for season two. It appears that this is a close-ended mini-series so unless HBO wants to continue the story somehow (ala Big Little Lies), episode six will be the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on I Know This Much Is True cancellation or renewal news.



