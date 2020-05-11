

Network: HBO

Episodes: Six (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: May 10, 2020 — June 14, 2020

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, with Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.

TV show description:

Based on the novel by Wally Lamb, I Know This Much Is True is a drama series that revolves around identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. It’s a family saga that follows their parallel lives in a story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness.

After paranoid schizophrenic Thomas Birdsey (Ruffalo) has a violent public breakdown, his identical twin brother, Dominick (Ruffalo) finds himself stepping up to defend him in unexpected ways.

As he navigates the fallout of Thomas’ actions, Dominick reflects on their childhood growing up under the tyrannical rule of their volatile step-father, Ray (Procaccino), and their persistent desire to know the identity of their biological father.

Dominick crosses paths with the prickly Nedra Frank (Lewis) as he attempts to have his grandfather’s manuscript translated from Italian into English as a gift for his ailing mother.

Series Finale:

Episode #6

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: June 14, 2020.





