True Detective: Is the HBO TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four?

A neo-noir HBO crime anthology, season three of True Detective stars Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Ray Fisher, Scoot McNairy, and Mamie Gummer. The third season centers on a gruesome crime in the Ozarks. The mystery grows deeper as the years pass, and the season is set in three time periods. The cast in the first two seasons included Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of True Detective is averaging a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.25 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 69% and 52%, respectively. Learn how True Detective stacks up against the other HBO TV shows.



True Detective has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew True Detective for season four? The ratings are way down but still very good for an HBO series so, right now, I’m thinking it will be renewed. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free True Detective cancellation or renewal alerts.

5/30/22 update: True Detective has been renewed.



What do you think? Are you glad that the True Detective TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if HBO cancelled this TV series, instead?