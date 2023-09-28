True Detective: Season Four; HBO Sets Premiere Date for Night Country (Watch)

True Detective is ready for its return. HBO has announced a premiere date for the long-awaited fourth season of the anthology series subtitled Night Country. The series, created by Issa López, was initially set to return later this year but was postponed due to the industry strikes.

Starring Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, and Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes in recurring roles, the HBO series follows a pair of detectives as they investigate what happened to eight researchers in Alaska.

Six episodes have been produced for True Detective: Night Country. The third season of the series, starring Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, and Ray Fisher, last aired on the cable network in early 2019.

HBO revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

The six-episode HBO Original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, starring Academy Award(R)-winner and Emmy(R)-nominated Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, debuts SUNDAY, JANUARY 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, and director of all episodes. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, debuted the second teaser at the Code Conference today. Logline: When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

A new preview for True Detective season four is below.

