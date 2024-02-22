True Detective: Season Five Renewal; Issa López Returning as Showrunner of HBO Anthology Crime Drama Series

A new mystery is in the works at HBO. The cable network has renewed True Detective for a fifth season. The fourth season, which finished airing on Sunday, is reportedly the show’s most-watched season.

An anthology crime drama series, the True Detective TV show features a different setting, cast, and mystery each season. The fourth season, aka Night Country, was written and directed by Issa López and stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand with Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. The story takes place in Ennis, Alaska. The fictional town experiences polar night with days of darkness around the winter solstice each year. Following the final sunset of the year, the eight scientists who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Police Chief Liz Danvers (Foster) must re-team with Detective Evangeline Navarro (Reis), her estranged partner. Evangeline has spent years investigating the murder of a Native midwife (Pedersen). When it becomes clear that the two cases are connected, the two reluctantly work together.

Airing on Sunday nights, the fourth season of True Detective averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 654,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Across all platforms, HBO says was watched by 12.7 million viewers.

“From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again,” said showrunner, writer, and executive producer Issa López.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, added, “Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit. She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the lastest season of True Detective on HBO? Are you glad to hear this anthology series has been renewed for a fifth season?

