True Detective: Season Four Renewal for HBO Series, Jodie Foster to Star

The fate of the True Detective series has seemingly been decided. HBO has all but officially renewed the anthology crime drama series for a fourth season with Jodie Foster set to star.

Debuting in 2014, the True Detective TV show was created by Nic Pizzolatto. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and Tory Kittles, the first season follows a pair of Louisiana State Police detectives and their search for a serial killer over 17 years. The second season revolves around the murder of a corrupt politician and three investigators from different police departments. It stars Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn. The third season stars Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, and Ray Fisher. Set in the Ozarks and spanning three separate time periods, a pair of Arkansas detectives investigate a macabre crime that involves two missing children.

The third season of eight episodes finished airing in February 2019 and there was no word on the series’ future. Two years later, HBO was supposedly exploring the possibility of a fourth season with new writers. Earlier this year, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said that chances were good that the series would return.

Now comes word that Foster is set to star in season four as well as executive produce. This will be the actress’ first major television role as an adult. Issa López and Alan Page Arriaga will write the episodes and López is set to direct the pilot and other episodes.

Titled True Detective: Night Country, the season was described this way:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed past seasons of the True Detective series on HBO? Are you looking forward to seeing season four?

