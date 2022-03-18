Welcome to Flatch: Season One Ratings

FOX’s other live-action comedies have struggled in the ratings this season. Will Welcome to Flatch be a surprise hit and be renewed for season two, or, will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A mockumentary comedy series, the Welcome to Flatch TV show stars Seann William Scott, Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, Aya Cash, and Justin Linville. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives, dreams, and concerns of residents in a small American town, they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch. The community is made up of many eccentric personalities that include Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Scott), Kelly Mallet (Holmes), Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Straley), Nadine Garcia-Parney (Ortega), Mandy Matthews (Smith), Cheryl Peterson (Cash), and Mickey St. Jean (Linville). It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay — if there was a decent motel, which there is not.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/18 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

