Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: How We Roll, Walker, Station 19, Welcome to Flatch, Law & Order: SVU

Published:

How We Roll TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, March 31, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, Big Sky, MasterChef Junior, Call Me Kat, Welcome to Flatch, Walker, Legacies, Bull, Young Sheldon, United States of Al, Ghosts, and How We Roll.  Reruns: Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x