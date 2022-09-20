9-1-1: Season Six Ratings



Despite being one of the highest-rated shows on FOX, the 9-1-1 series almost wasn’t renewed. Because the network doesn’t own the series, it makes less money on it and margins in television are a lot tighter than they used to be. Could this be 9-1-1’s last year on FOX? Will this drama be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, and Gavin McHugh. Inspired by real-life experiences of first responders, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of 9-1-1 on FOX averaged a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.22 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



