9-1-1: Season Four Ratings



Last year, 9-1-1 was the highest-rated scripted series on the FOX network, by far. How will this first responder drama perform this year amidst some real-world disasters? Are viewers interested in seeing terrible things happen on TV, too? Will 9-1-1 be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

The 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, and Jon Harlan Kim. A scripted drama that’s been inspired by real-life experiences, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others in Los Angeles. The fourth season begins with Los Angeles’ finest and fearless first responders helping citizens after a devastating 8.0 earthquake and coastal tsunami wreak havoc in the city. Meanwhile, Athena (Bassett) is determined to put her physical and emotional injuries behind her, Maddie (Hewitt) and Chimney (Choi) prepare for the birth of their baby, Hen (Hinds) begins medical school, and Buck (Stark) delves into his past to help deal with his present.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of 9-1-1 on FOX averaged a 1.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.85 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the 9-1-1 TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?