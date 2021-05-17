9-1-1: Season Five; FOX TV Series Renewed for 2021-22 Broadcast Season

As bad as things may get in the real world, they’ll always be worse on FOX’s 9-1-1 TV series. The network has renewed the first responder series for a fifth season which will launch in the fall portion of the 2021-22 season. Sister series 9-1-1: Lone Star was also renewed today but that program’s upcoming third season will launch in mid-season.

The 9-1-1 show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, and Jon Harlan Kim. A scripted drama that’s been inspired by real-life experiences, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others in Los Angeles. The fourth season begins with Los Angeles’ finest and fearless first responders helping citizens after a devastating 8.0 earthquake and coastal tsunami wreak havoc in the city. Meanwhile, Athena (Bassett) is determined to put her physical and emotional injuries behind her, Maddie (Hewitt) and Chimney (Choi) prepare for the birth of their baby, Hen (Hinds) begins medical school, and Buck (Stark) delves into his past to help deal with his present.

Airing Monday nights, the fourth season of 9-1-1 averages a 1.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.54 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season three, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership. It has remained FOX’s highest-rated scripted series in both categories.

Here’s the announcement from FOX:

🚨 Your official announcement that the BEST show on television will be returning for Season 5. 🚨 #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/hv8GG3zKME — 9-1-1 on FOX (@911onFOX) May 17, 2021

