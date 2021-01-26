Can the disasters keep getting worse in the fourth season of the 9-1-1 TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 9-1-1 is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of 9-1-1 here.

A FOX drama series, 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, and Jon Harlan Kim. A scripted drama that’s been inspired by real-life experiences, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others in Los Angeles. The fourth season begins with Los Angeles’ finest and fearless first responders helping citizens after a devastating 8.0 earthquake and coastal tsunami wreak havoc in the city. Meanwhile, Athena (Bassett) is determined to put her physical and emotional injuries behind her, Maddie (Hewitt) and Chimney (Choi) prepare for the birth of their baby, and Buck (Stark) delves into his past to help deal with his present.





