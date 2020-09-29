How is the partnership working out between Syd and Nancy, during the first season of the LA’s Finest TV show on Spectrum Originals? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like LA’s Finest is cancelled or renewed for season two. Spectrum, however, collects its own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the LA’s Finest season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. *Status update below.

A Spectrum Originals police procedural from creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, LA’s Finest stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Zach McGowan, and Sophie Reynolds. Unfolding in the Bad Boys universe, the drama centers on Sydney Burnett (Union). Syd once took down a drug cartel in Miami, but has left the past behind and is now an LAPD detective. Her new partner is Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom who also has a complicated history. They may not agree on much, but together Syd and Nancy take on some of the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the LA’s Finest TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Spectrum cancel or renew LA’s Finest for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*6/14/19 update: LA’s Finest has been renewed for a second season.