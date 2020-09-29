Menu

LA’s Finest: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

LA's Finest TV show on Spectrum: season 1 viewer votes (cancel or renew season 2?)

(Spectrum / Sony Pictures Television)

How is the partnership working out between Syd and Nancy, during the first season of the LA’s Finest TV show on Spectrum Originals? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like LA’s Finest is cancelled or renewed for season two. Spectrum, however, collects its own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the LA’s Finest season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. *Status update below.

A Spectrum Originals police procedural from creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, LA’s Finest stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Zach McGowan, and Sophie Reynolds. Unfolding in the Bad Boys universe, the drama centers on Sydney Burnett (Union). Syd once took down a drug cartel in Miami, but has left the past behind and is now an LAPD detective. Her new partner is Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom who also has a complicated history. They may not agree on much, but together Syd and Nancy take on some of the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the LA’s Finest TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Spectrum cancel or renew LA’s Finest for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*6/14/19 update: LA’s Finest has been renewed for a second season.



goldenlady
goldenlady

Sorry to say I did not enjoy. Seems a bit silly & flashy! Acting from both lady cops felt forced and sometimes comical- music soundtrack was terrible. Won’t be watching .

September 25, 2020 4:01 am
Brian
Brian

Just finished watching the first episode of “LA’S FINEST on “FOX” of Season One. Not bad, a little unrealistic but good. I do like to see the ladies as heroes take down bad guys. Lots of action, hope it gets more interesting.

September 21, 2020 9:37 pm
Judith Coester
Judith Coester

I think you have left us hanging long enough! You created a great show! Show it off with more episodes!

June 12, 2020 10:49 pm
Sandra D Turner
Sandra D Turner

Was not aware of L A’s Finest. Binge watching it on Spectrum Originals and loving it. Did not know that it was a tv series. Would like to see them on a local channel. I am loving the show.

June 14, 2019 3:22 pm
Jamie alonzo
Jamie alonzo

I hope the show continues and i love every episode !!

June 10, 2019 7:42 pm
Jamie alonzo
Jamie alonzo

I love this show and i look forward to watching it. Its good and funny at times.

June 10, 2019 7:41 pm
Dooms Day Device
Dooms Day Device

Hate it! Simple because Spectrum spams my channel guide with it.

June 8, 2019 5:48 pm
susan ellis
susan ellis

Rely love this show hope it is renewed

June 8, 2019 5:40 pm
Beth McKinney
Beth McKinney

Just recently discovered this show. Both my husband and I love it!! We look forward to seeing where these characters take us and WHO plays Knox?!!:)

May 27, 2019 4:39 pm
Susan Redus
Susan Redus

I loveee this show…had to watch them all at once.

May 27, 2019 12:05 pm
Elaine Sinclair
Elaine Sinclair

Keep it

May 25, 2019 9:52 am
Rose
Rose

I’ve been to LA…. they don’t have the finest anything! And another cop show? That’s right up there with another medical drama… Just how many stories can there be?

May 17, 2019 10:22 am
