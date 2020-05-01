Vulture Watch

A Spectrum police procedural from creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, LA’s Finest stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Zach McGowan, and Sophie Reynolds. Unfolding in the Bad Boys universe, the drama centers on Sydney Burnett (Union). Syd once took down a drug cartel in Miami but, has left the past behind and is now an LAPD detective. Her new partner is Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom who also has a complicated history. They may not agree on much, but together Syd and Nancy take on some of the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.



Will Spectrum cancel or renew LA’s Finest for season two? Spectrum is part of Charter Communications — a cable and internet service provider. As such, they track their own viewership, so I don’t have Nielsen ratings to analyze. Flying blind, I think this series is more likely to get renewed than cancelled. Spectrum Originals is a relatively new venture. LA’s Finest is their first original series (they’ll also be the home for the upcoming Mad About You revival). The cast has good name recognition. Similarly, the Bad Boys movie franchise is popular, so a renewal seems the best bet. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page as information rolls in. Subscribe for LA’s Finest cancellation and renewal news.

*6/14/19 update: LA’s Finest has been renewed for a second season.



