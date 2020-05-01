Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

LA’s Finest: Is the Spectrum TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Cindy McLennan

LA's Finest TV show on Spectrum: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Spectrum / Sony Pictures Television)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the LA's Finest TV show on SpectrumAre Syd and Nancy still on the case? Has the LA’s Finest TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Spectrum? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of LA’s Finest season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Spectrum police procedural from creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, LA’s Finest stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Zach McGowan, and Sophie Reynolds. Unfolding in the Bad Boys universe, the drama centers on Sydney Burnett (Union). Syd once took down a drug cartel in Miami but, has left the past behind and is now an LAPD detective. Her new partner is Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom who also has a complicated history. They may not agree on much, but together Syd and Nancy take on some of the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
LA’s Finest has been renewed for a second season which will debut June 8, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts. 
 
Telly’s Take

Will Spectrum cancel or renew LA’s Finest for season two? Spectrum is part of Charter Communications — a cable and internet service provider. As such, they track their own viewership, so I don’t have Nielsen ratings to analyze. Flying blind, I think this series is more likely to get renewed than cancelled. Spectrum Originals is a relatively new venture. LA’s Finest is their first original series (they’ll also be the home for the upcoming Mad About You revival). The cast has good name recognition. Similarly, the Bad Boys movie franchise is popular, so a renewal seems the best bet. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page as information rolls in. Subscribe for LA’s Finest cancellation and renewal news.

*6/14/19 update: LA’s Finest has been renewed for a second season.
 

LA’s Finest Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the LA’s Finest TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Spectrum had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

15
Leave a Reply

avatar
15 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
14 Comment authors
SherrySherryDiamondDeAnnAsha Lateef Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sherry
Reader
Sherry

I enjoyed the first season so I am looking forward to the second season

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
October 23, 2019 6:49 am
Sherry
Reader
Sherry

I liked the show so Yes i’m glad it was renewed an I’m waiting for the 2nd season to start

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 23, 2019 6:47 am
Diamond
Reader
Diamond

I really love this show! All the characters are amazing. I always Love Jessica Alba and Gabriella Union’s movies! And they made one hell of a great partner. Am so happy it’s coming back!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
August 7, 2019 6:08 pm
DeAnn
Reader
DeAnn

My husband and I started watching this show just recently. We binged watched the season in just a few days. I have to say, this is one of the best shows we’ve seen in a long time. Looking forward to season 2!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
July 10, 2019 5:46 pm
Asha Lateef
Reader
Asha Lateef

I love this show! I’m so glad that they are bringing it back for a 2nd season. Jessica & Gabrielle & such great actresses it’s about time to have a show like this with 2 females that have leading roles. Keep the episodes coming!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
July 6, 2019 8:18 pm
Shawn
Reader
Shawn

I absolutely love the show!!! Gabriel and Jessica make one helluva crime fighting duo!!! Duane and Zach bring that extra flare of comedy!!! I like all the characters of the show!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 26, 2019 11:32 pm
Jeremy
Reader
Jeremy

I truly enjoy this show and the actors in the show. Please do not cancel LA’s Finest!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 26, 2019 9:14 pm
Jeremy J Taplin
Reader
Jeremy J Taplin

I truly enjoy this show and the actors in the show. Please do not cancel LA’s Finest!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 26, 2019 9:10 pm
Nancy
Reader
Nancy

Im glad LA ‘s Finest has been renewed!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 24, 2019 9:03 am
Maria Martinez greene
Reader
Maria Martinez greene

I love the show don’t cancel I can’t stop watching

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 18, 2019 12:57 am
Greg
Reader
Greg

This show is good. Better scrips, more satire and Jessica and Gabrielle can make this show Great! How this show isn’t on a major network is crazy!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 14, 2019 5:07 am
JAZMINE
Reader
JAZMINE

I LOVE THIS SHOW! IT SHOULD BE ON ALL NEWORKS NOT JUST SPECTRUM BUT PLEASE MAKE A SEASON TWO! WE LOVE GABRIELLE AND JESSICA!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 10, 2019 7:40 pm
ruegnueg
Reader
ruegnueg

please drop this show, it’s mediocre at max.

Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
May 28, 2019 11:03 am
Eddie
Reader
Eddie

Really love this show! Excellent cast!!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
May 27, 2019 2:08 am
Andriena Monks
Reader
Andriena Monks

Yes I think that they should make a season 2 or more seasons of L.A.’s Finest because the show deserves a complete ending for all of the fans that watch this show.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
May 24, 2019 10:40 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz