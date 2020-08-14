Big Hero 6 The Series: Season Three Premiere Date for Disney XD TV Show

Fans of Big Hero 6 have something to be excited about in the near future. Big Hero 6 The Series is ready for a new season. Disney XD has set a premiere date for the animated series. Maya Rudolph, Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Jamie Chung as, Khary Payton, Genesis Rodriguez, and Brooks Wheelan are featured as the voice cast for this series.

Disney XD revealed more about season three of Big Hero 6 The Series in a press release.

“Season three of the Emmy Award-nominated Big Hero 6 The Series will debut MONDAY, SEPT. 21 (7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. Each episode of the new season will feature two 11-minute stories and follow the Big Hero 6 team as they face off against Noodle Burger Boy and his team of evil mascot robots in order to protect San Fransokyo. Season three guest voices include K-pop stars Nichkhun Horvejkul (“2PM”) as twins Kei and Aki, one-half of boy band 4 2 Sing, and Jae Park (“DAY6”) as twins Taka and Yuka, the other half of boy band 4 2 Sing; Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) as Cobra, a charming and crafty villain; and Nichole Bloom (Superstore) as Olivia, a passionate comic book fan. Based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning feature film, Big Hero 6 The Series continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures protecting their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology. The series voice cast includes Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Jamie Chung as Go Go, Khary Payton as Wasabi, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon and Brooks Wheelan as Fred. Returning this season is Jenifer Lewis as Professor Granville, Jane Lynch as Supersonic Sue, Horatio Sanz as El Fuego, Andy Richter as Globby, Alan Tudyk as Krei, Haley Tju as Karmi and David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff. Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi, the team behind the Emmy Award-winning global hit Disney Channel series Kim Possible, serve as executive producers. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TVY7-FV parental guideline.”

