Don’t Be Tardy: Season Eight; Bravo Sets the Return of the Biermann Family

The Biermann family is ready for a new season on Bravo! The cable network has set a premiere date for season eight of Don’t Be Tardy for October. This season will follow the Biermann family as they head out on a road trip.

Bravo revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Season 8 debuts with a new twist—a road trip!—on Tuesday, October 6, at 10pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. Coming up this season: Kroy is determined to take his tight-knit family on the trip of a lifetime through the United States, which doesn’t quite please Kim and the girls as they are left wondering how their crazy family of eight will survive an entire summer in an RV. Will they be able to handle this adventure, or will it be a major failure? There is no shortage of drama (and wine) for Kim as the Biermann family is tested with this new lifestyle on the road. From countless RV mechanical issues to haunted houses in the Midwest, the summer will prove there is nothing they can’t handle. Brielle and Ariana are closer and more similar than ever. As Ariana prepares to leave for college, Brielle tries to convince her to stay close to home. The youngest Biermanns—Kaia, Kane, Kash, and KJ—couldn’t be more excited for this experience to create new memories that will last forever. Chef Tracey joins the crew for part of the summer to try keeping the family sane and fed! Don’t Be Tardy… is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Michelle Schiefen, Tony Biancosino, and Michael Meinecke serving as executive producers. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann also serve as executive producers.”

Check out a sneak peek for the new season below.

