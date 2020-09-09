Are Syd and Nancy prepared for what’s coming in the second season of the LA’s Finest TV show on Spectrum Originals? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like LA’s Finest is cancelled or renewed for season three. Spectrum Originals and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of LA’s Finest here.

A Spectrum Originals police procedural, LA’s Finest stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Zach McGowan, and Sophie Reynolds. Set in the Bad Boys universe, Special Agent/Detective Lieutenant Sydney “Syd” Burnett (Union) once took down a drug cartel in Miami but, has left the past behind and is now working for the LAPD. Her new partner is Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working step-mother who’s a former career criminal. They may not agree on much, but together Syd and Nancy take on some of the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles. In season two, Syd mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage. When a powerful crimewave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna, and the team must find those responsible before it’s too late.





In season two, Syd mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy's kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage. When a powerful crimewave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna, and the team must find those responsible before it's too late.