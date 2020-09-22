LA’s Finest: Season One Ratings

FOX licensed the first season of the LA’s Finest TV show to help fill out the network’s Fall 2020 schedule. The series has already been renewed by Spectrum for a second season and those episodes were already released on-demand by the cable provider. How will the LA’s Finest series perform in the broadcast ratings? Will FOX license season two or, will one season be the end of this show’s network exposure? Stay tuned.

Originally airing as a Spectrum Original, LA’s Finest is a police procedural that stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Zach McGowan, and Sophie Reynolds. Unfolding in the Bad Boys universe, the drama centers on Sydney Burnett (Union). Syd once took down a drug cartel in Miami, but has left the past behind and is now an LAPD detective. Her new partner is Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom who also has a complicated history. They may not agree on much, but together Syd and Nancy take on some of the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/21 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the LA’s Finest TV series? Are you hoping that FOX will air the second season?