Is it “urgent” for you to watch the third season of the 9-1-1 TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 9-1-1 is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the season three episodes of 9-1-1 here.
A FOX procedural, 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, and Marcanthonee Jon Reis. A scripted drama that’s been inspired by real-life experiences, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others. No matter how frightening, dangerous, and shocking a situation may be, these first responders rush toward disasters while others are running for cover.
What do you think? Which season three episodes of the 9-1-1 TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should FOX cancel or renew 9-1-1 for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
Great show! Do not cancel! All of the characters are fantastic! Thanks Fox for keeping this show on. Can you get back the show ‘People of Earth’? That was a very funny show! ~ Peace, Marc
PLEASE RENEW THIS EXCELLENT SHOW!!!!Great acting, great writing. great chemistry, wonderful stories!!!!!
I loved this show. I thought it was a no brainier that there should be a season 3. I currently was looking forward to it. Why cancel good shows and leave bad shows on. This is without a doubt a fantastic show.
Plz don’t cancel 911 or station 19 they are both truly my favorite shows
Please bring back the original 9-1-1, love that show! Not liking the spin-off 9-1-1 Lonestar at all….
Yep I like it so bring back
I really like this show and actor as well renew it
I love this show so much 9-1-1 is one of my favorite shows and one of the best shows please renewed for season 4
Cant wait for season 4 to come back on. Please renew 911 season 4!!!!
This is the best show on Fox. I love this show to say the least. Characters are spot on. Perfect for their roles. I’ve tried to watch 911 Lonestar but just isn’t cutting it for me. I need 911 back.
Can’t wait for season 4 of 911 to come back on