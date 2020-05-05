Ghost Adventures: Quarantine: New Miniseries Coming to Travel Channel

Zak Bagans and his crew are taking lockdown to a whole new level in a new Ghost Adventures series premiering next month. Zak and his three associates are locking themselves down for two weeks in Zak’s Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

“It’s widely believed that supernatural entities feed off of fear, and the greater the fear, the more dangerous spirits become. Travel Channel’s special four-part miniseries Ghost Adventures: Quarantine, premiering Thursday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and airing weekly through July 2, tests the theory firsthand, as Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley quarantine themselves for two weeks inside Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. In a frightening expose filmed entirely by the guys without a production crew, the team – maintaining proper social distance practices amid the coronavirus pandemic – discover how heightened levels of fear in this unprecedented time impact the dark energies attached to the world’s most haunted objects. With no recent visitors to the museum due to the closure, Bagans and the team are the first people in weeks to encounter these powerful paranormal forces and face them head on. And in a highly anticipated moment, Bagans finally opens the infamous Dybbuk Box to investigate its sinister influence.

“This is by far the most intense investigation and in-depth experiment we have ever done, considering the whole tone of doing a lockdown within a pandemic lockdown…it’s as raw and terrifying as it gets,” said Bagans. “Fear gives entities power, and fear is now permeating our society on a scale we haven’t experienced before. We are witnessing the amount of spirit activity greatly increase and we need to understand how this unprecedented situation affects things on a supernatural level. This led us to finally open the Dybbuk Box – a moment that will live with me forever.”

Each hour-long episode, shot entirely by the foursome, will focus on the most menacing areas and artifacts within the museum, including the Devil’s Rocking Chair, Peggy the Doll and the notorious Dybbuk Box – a terrifyingly haunted object believed to curse those who come in contact with it. Determined to find out if paranormal activity is magnified by the fear surrounding the pandemic, the team deploys new investigative tactics and scientific devices in their hunt for answers. With this, in a long-awaited moment, Zak Bagans opens the Dybbuk Box to understand the scope and power of its energy. During their investigation, the team also remote video interviews previous museum visitors, tour guides and other special guests – people whose horrifying experiences in the museum form a baseline for what the team can expect. With their own apprehension at an all-time high, the crew fears the restless spirits inside the museum are more dangerous than ever.”