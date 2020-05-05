Friday Night In with The Morgans: AMC Orders Additional Episodes

Get ready for more with The Morgans! AMC has ordered four more episodes of Friday Night In with The Morgans. This week, viewers will see chats with Paul Rudd and more.

“AMC announced that it has greenlit four additional episodes of Friday Night In with The Morgans, the refreshing weekly video-chat-based series hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) from their farm in upstate New York. This week’s guests will include Paul Rudd (Parks and Recreation, Avengers: End Game) and his wife, Julie Rudd, Kelly Ripa (LIVE with Kelly & Ryan) and her husband Mark Consuelos (Riverdale), and John Traver, the manager of the local candy store, Samuel’s Sweet Shop, for a new episode premiering Friday, May 8 at 10:00pm ET/9c on AMC.

Each episode features a free-flowing, unfiltered conversation about how we’re all getting through this unprecedented moment, as this charismatic couple connects with friends, neighbors, animals and the broader community of fans, and gives a glimpse into the Morgan’s life on the farm. Far from a traditional talk show, with self-shot pieces from the couple themselves, each week the Morgans come together for conversations about how they are handling life in quarantine, practically helping communities, finding joy and even humor in these unprecedented times, entertaining themselves, and others, while in isolation – all done via video chat.

“We have truly enjoyed every second of making this show and catching up with friends, fans, and local heroes,” said the Morgans. “We are grateful for the opportunity AMC has given us to continue the show for four more weeks and to share more stories, laughs, and hopefully, comfort.”

“Friday Night In was an experiment, that has worked! It worked because the Morgans are effortless and delightful hosts, and the conversations with their friends are uplifting, hilarious, sweet, relatable, playful and meaningful,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “The show has generated delighted buzz and social engagement, we all want to see more of Jeffrey and Hilarie and their enthusiastic embrace of their friends and community during this time.”