The Night Agent: Season Four Will End Netflix Spy Series

The Night Agent was renewed for a fourth season in March, and now it has been announced that the series will end with season four. Production on the final episodes has begun in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau star in the spy drama, which follows Peter Sutherland.

Creator Shawn Ryan said the following about the decision to end the Netflix series:

“Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey. I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?