The Residence: Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, Eliza Coupe and 13 More Cast in Netflix Drama from Shondaland

Netflix has added 16 performers to the cast of The Residence, starring Uzo Aduba. Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, Eliza Coupe, Julieth Restrepo, Sumalee Montano, James Babson, Izzy Diaz, Paul Fitzgerald, Roslyn Gentle, Chris Grace, Juliette Jeffers, Nathan Lovejoy, E. L. Losada, Mel Rodriguez, Brett Tucker, and Rebecca Field have all joined the upcoming mystery series, per Deadline.

Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, and Randall Park are the previously announced cast members.

Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the series is described as a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and back stairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion. Its premise: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective (Aduba). One disastrous State Dinner.”

Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and showrunner Paul William Davies will serve as executive producers on the drama.

Netflix will announce a premiere date for The Residence at a later time.

