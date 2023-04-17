The Clearing: Hulu Reveals Premiere Date and Teaser for New Psychological Thriller Series

The Clearing is coming soon to Hulu. The streaming service has announced a premiere date and released a teaser for the new thriller. There are eight episodes in the series.

Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto, and Guy Pearce star in the series based on the novel by J.P. Pomare, which explores real-life cults worldwide.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“SYNOPSIS: “The Clearing” is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world. Filmed across Victoria, “The Clearing” is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future. The series burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare in a truly unnerving way. CAST: Teresa Palmer (“Discovery of Witches”), Miranda Otto (“The Unusual Suspects,” “Homeland”) and Guy Pearce (“Jack Irish,” “Mare of Easttown”) lead a stellar line-up of Australian talent including Hazem Shammas (“Safe Harbour”), Mark Coles-Smith (“Mystery Road”), Kate Mulvany (“The Twelve”) and rising star Julia Savage (“Blaze,” “Mr Inbetween”). CREDITS: “The Clearing” is directed by Jeffrey Walker (“Young Rock,” “Lambs of God”) and Gracie Otto (“Seriously Red,” “Bump,” “Deadloch”). The series is created and written by Elise McCredie (“Stateless”) and Matt Cameron (“Jack Irish”), with co-writer Osamah Sami (“Ali’s Wedding”).”

Check out the trailer and poster for The Clearing below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this series?