Maggie: Hulu Reveals Premiere Date for Psychic Comedy Series

Maggie finally has a premiere date. Hulu has announced the release of the new psychic comedy series starring Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Leonardo Nam, Angelique Cabral, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney, and Chris Elliott. The show arrives on July 6th.

The series was originally ordered to series by ABC, but it was picked up by the streaming service when the network did not have room for Maggie on its schedule.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Dating is hard enough – it’s even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie’s gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming…”

The stars are aligning on July 6. Don’t miss #MaggieOnHulu. pic.twitter.com/xyuFwxfDQ8 — Hulu (@hulu) May 5, 2022

