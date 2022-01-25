Maggie: Upcoming ABC Comedy Series Moving to Hulu

Maggie is moving to Hulu. The comedy, originally ordered to series by ABC last May, has remained on the bench due to the lack of an available time slot. The move to Hulu gets it in front of an audience sooner, per Deadline. A premiere date will be announced by Hulu at a future time.

Maggie follows a young woman (Rebecca Rittenhouse) trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients, and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present.

Also starring David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney, and Chris Elliott, the series is based on a short film of the same name.

What do you think? Will you check out Maggie when it airs on Hulu?