SEAL Team: Season Six? David Boreanaz on the Paramount+ Series’ Future

SEAL Team has wrapped its fifth season on Paramount+, and now viewers are wondering if they will see a sixth season. The series moved from CBS to the streaming service after four seasons but four episodes of season five were shown on the network in the fall.

Starring David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks, SEAL Team follows the lives of an exclusive Navy SEAL Team.

Boreanaz said the following about the future of the series in an interview with TV Insider:

“I can’t say. What I could just say is that we’ve done great for Paramount+. You look at the numbers and the streaming, and then we’ve been trending as one of their number one shows for the past few weeks. So we’re doing good for ’em.”

When asked how long he plans to stay with the show, Boreanaz said:

“I don’t know. I think for me, it’s really relative to the stories that we’re telling and I’m excited more so about the switch to Paramount+. I find that that of all the streaming networks, this is a very positive one and they’re very aggressive in the way they do their shows. I still feel like this show moving over there and the potential of going on to another season and whatnot, the show won’t be drastically different, but it will have a slower burn to it. It’ll be more of like what happens in two weeks over a 10-episode order. It’s not just this huge season of — we don’t have to invest so much in certain areas of the storylines, but it may be like, hey, they get up, and this is their day and that’s 10 episodes. It’s very similar to like a 24 kind of aspect, but you really get to really now get under the skin of the characters, see where these men and women are and see how they’re affected from when they wake up to when they go to bed. I think that’s fascinating.”

What do you think? Do you want a sixth season of SEAL Team on Paramount+? Would you watch the series if Boreanaz departed?