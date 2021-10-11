SEAL Team: Season Five Ratings

Last season, SEAL Team drew low ratings on CBS and was set to be cancelled. Instead, the execs renewed SEAL Team as a Paramount+ exclusive. The hope is that enough viewers will watch on the streaming service to make the renewal worthwhile. Unfortunately for broadcast fans, only four episodes are being aired on CBS as a “special presentation”. Will enough people watch on Paramount+ for SEAL Team be renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A military drama series, the SEAL Team TV show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks. The military action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); and young Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a multilingual and second-generation SEAL. No-nonsense DEVGRU Intelligence Officer Lisa Davis (Trucks) is assigned primarily to Bravo Team.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

For comparisons: Season four of SEAL Team on CBS averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.93 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



