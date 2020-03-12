Menu

SEAL Team: Season Three Viewer Votes

SEAL Team TV show on CBS: season 3 viewer votes

Will the entire team survive in the third season of the SEAL Team TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like SEAL Team is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren't considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of SEAL Team here.

A CBS military drama TV show, SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré, and Judd Lormand, with Brock Reynolds, Trent Sawyer, and Naima Perry in recurring roles. The action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of the U.S.A. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); and young Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a multilingual and second-generation SEAL. Others who are vital to the team’s success are troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn (Lormand); CIA analyst Mandy Ellis (Paré); and Ensign Lisa Davis (Trucks).

What do you think? Which season three episodes of the SEAL Team TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that SEAL Team on CBS should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?



Pete
Reader
Pete

Great show, being retired vet really brings me back to days in uniform. Please keep this program ALIVE, it’s doing more than you could possibly know. HOOAH!

March 11, 2020 11:45 am
Maureen Baumann
Reader
Maureen Baumann

Seal Team is one of the BEST shows on t.v.

March 10, 2020 10:26 pm
Lucille owens
Reader
Lucille owens

I love SEAL team. Please don’t cancel it

March 10, 2020 9:19 pm
John Huheey
Reader
John Huheey

Seal Team is a great show and I do not understand
Why the low ratings??

March 9, 2020 9:56 am
Lisa M
Reader
Lisa M

Please keep this show. I watch it all the time. I am so tired of getting into a good show and then it is cancelled.

March 7, 2020 2:47 pm
Lucille Owens
Reader
Lucille Owens

Me to, it’s disappointing. Years ago a show would be on every week for years, nowadays it seems a season is only a few weeks.

March 10, 2020 9:20 pm
Lynn
Reader
Lynn

Please keep this show. Excellent!

March 7, 2020 12:22 pm
Lynn
Reader
Lynn

This show we look forward to each week! Please keep this show. The networks need to look at more than 18 to 45 year olds.ost 18 to 30 year olds don’t have cable.

March 7, 2020 12:07 pm
