Has the SEAL Team TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of SEAL Team, season four.
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré, and Judd Lormand, with Brock Reynolds, Trent Sawyer, and Naima Perry in recurring roles. The action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of the U.S.A. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); and young Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a multilingual and second-generation SEAL. Others who are vital to the team’s success are troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn (Lormand); CIA analyst Mandy Ellis (Paré); and Ensign Lisa Davis (Trucks).
Season Three Ratings
The third season of SEAL Team is averaging a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.81 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership. Find out how SEAL Team stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will CBS cancel or renew SEAL Team for season four? The ratings aren’t great but I suspect this show will still be renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SEAL Team cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Do you hope the SEAL Team TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?
Please renew Seal Team. A much loved show and everything about it! Best show TV has to offer!
Keep Seal Team going, show is great with a awesome cast, keep the seasons coming.
Love it so much please renew. Characters are great. Very realistic
Seal Team is an unreal show. I’d pay an extra per season if that meant it would be continued. Sick action with a soft spot that gives you chills while watching it.
Seal team should be on for many more seasons! You leave the great shows and keep the not so great. Why has all the similarities to the NCIS 3 shows and they have been on for so many seasons.
Please renew Seal Team. It is the best show on TV. It opens our eyes every week to value all our men and women serving our country so we can live the lives we have. The writing is awesome. The directors and produces can’t be beat. The actors not enough words to give them the credit they deserve.
love this show
great show,don’t cancel
Please keep this show! It’s one of the best on tv.
No keep it going I am totally into this show due to the fact I was stationed with them as a small boat mechanic for 10 of 14 years while serving in the Navy. Please keep this going
Seal Team is a great show. Seal team is the most authentic weekly show regarding the actual lives and events of the team, and what the guys and their families actually go through. If CBS does not renew Seal Team for 2020 , then they CBS will be making a big mistake.
Please RENEW RENEW RENEW. Great show would be a big mistake not to RENEW!!!!!!!
I love Seal Team. Please renew it!
Please do not cancel Seal Team. It is one of the best series on TV I look forward to watching every week! Unfortunately It hasn’t been on recently would you please tell me why?
Thank you, Kelly
No, don’t cancel Seal Team. It is an intelligent show that depicts the difficult life our warriors endure for our country. It is superbly written and acted.
Yes, please renew Seal Team!! My favorite and only Wednesday night show!! I miss it!!