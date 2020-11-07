The Outpost: Season Three; CW Series Changing Night

The Outpost will soon be on the move. The fantasy series is switching nights after the November 12th airing. The CW series will start airing on Sunday nights at 9 pm on November 22nd. The move may be an attempt to help draw viewers to the network’s struggling Pandora series which already airs on Sundays.

Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Anand Desai-Barochia, Aaron Fontaine, Adam Johnson, Izuka Hoyle, and Jaye Griffiths star in The CW series. The show’s storyline follows Talon, played by Green, who is the lone survivor of her race.

The network released the following details for the Sunday, November 22nd, episode of The Outpost in a press release:

“Go Ahead and Run” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

YOU’VE BEEN WARNED – Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths), Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) and Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) overtake the Capital with Talon (Jessica Green), Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) hot on their heels. Meanwhile, the Outpost becomes a new home for a Prime Order brute. Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle and Adam Johnson also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Jonathan English (#3A07).

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Outpost on The CW? Will you follow the series to Sunday nights?