Network: The CW.

Episodes: 49 (hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: July 10, 2018 — October 7, 2021.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Anand Desai-Barochia, Robyn Malcolm, Andrew Howard, Kevin McNally, Aaron Fontaine, Glynis Barber, Reece Ritchie, Izuka Hoyle, Jaye Griffiths, Adam Johnson, and Georgia May Foote.

TV show description:

From creators Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, The Outpost TV show is a fantasy drama. The series centers on Talon (Green), the lone survivor of the “Blackbloods” race.

When she was still a child, a ruthless mercenary gang slaughtered Talon’s entire village. Now that she has come of age, Talon decides to track her family’s murderers.

After she sets out for a harsh and unruly fortress, at the edge of civilization, Talon discovers she has a mysterious supernatural power. Now she has to learn to keep it in check, for her own sake, as she fights to save the world from a fanatical religious dictator.

Series Finale:

Episode #49

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: October 7, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like The Outpost TV series? Should this CW TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?