Network: The CW.
Episodes: 49 (hour).
Seasons: Three.
TV show dates: July 10, 2018 — October 7, 2021.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Anand Desai-Barochia, Robyn Malcolm, Andrew Howard, Kevin McNally, Aaron Fontaine, Glynis Barber, Reece Ritchie, Izuka Hoyle, Jaye Griffiths, Adam Johnson, and Georgia May Foote.
TV show description:
From creators Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, The Outpost TV show is a fantasy drama. The series centers on Talon (Green), the lone survivor of the “Blackbloods” race.
When she was still a child, a ruthless mercenary gang slaughtered Talon’s entire village. Now that she has come of age, Talon decides to track her family’s murderers.
After she sets out for a harsh and unruly fortress, at the edge of civilization, Talon discovers she has a mysterious supernatural power. Now she has to learn to keep it in check, for her own sake, as she fights to save the world from a fanatical religious dictator.
Series Finale:
Episode #49
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: October 7, 2021.
