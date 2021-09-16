The Outpost: Cancelled; No Season Four (or Five) for CW Fantasy Series

Talon’s fight is nearly over. The CW has cancelled The Outpost TV series so it won’t have a fourth season (or a fifth season, depending on your numbering preference). The series finale airs on October 7th.

An adventure-fantasy drama series, The Outpost stars Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Anand Desai-Barochia, Aaron Fontaine, Adam Johnson, Izuka Hoyle, and Jaye Griffiths. The story centers on Talon (Green), the lone survivor of the “Blackbloods” race. When she was still a child, a ruthless mercenary gang slaughtered her entire village. Now that she has come of age, Talon has come into a mysterious power. In season three, Talon finds herself betrayed by her own kind, after summoning Zed and his Blackblood comrades to save the Outpost. She struggles to reconcile her human friends and her heritage.

The extended third season of The Outpost averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 397,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership.

The cancellation doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. Here’s why. The network ordered 13 additional episodes for the third season prior to season three’s October 2020 launch. The CW then split up the third season into two parts with a six-month break. The second batch premiering in July.

A little over a month ago, a CW representative confirmed to us that the second batch of episodes was still considered as part of season three. However, on Twitter, executive producers Jonathan Glassner and Dean Devlin have both referred to the current episodes as season four. In addition, even The CW’s own streaming platform refers to the current episodes as season four.

If the show had had a chance of being renewed for an actual fourth season, the network would have made an effort for everyone to be on the same page about the numbering. It seems likely that, when the final 13 episodes were ordered, it had already been decided that they would end the show.

