Drop Dead Diva: Dramedy Series Reboot in the Works at CBS

by Regina Avalos,

Drop Dead Diva TV Show on Lifetime: canceled or renewed?

Drop Dead Diva fans take note. CBS is developing a reboot of the dramedy with a gender swap in play. The original series aired 2006-14 on Lifetime and stars Brooke Elliott with Margaret Cho, April Bowlby, Kate Levering, Jackson Hurst, Josh Stamberg, Ben Feldman, Lex Medlin, Carter MacIntyre, and Justin Deeley. The show follows a vapid aspiring model who’s killed in a car accident and her soul is transferred into the body of a recently deceased lawyer.

This new proposed series, Drop Dead Dave, will come from Josh Berman and Jamie Babbit.  Deadline revealed the following about the CBS reboot premise:

“In Drop Dead Dave, written by Berman and to be directed by Babbit, when shallow, entitled, Gen Z lawyer Dave dies in a freak accident, his soul is transferred into the body of Rita, a successful but complicated Gen X attorney, forcing Dave to live as a woman and navigate an entirely new perspective on life, love and identity.”

If it makes it to air, the series will tackle sexual politics and gender identity. A cast for the possible series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Did you watch Drop Dead Diva on Lifetime? Will you watch Drop Dead Dave if CBS orders it to series?



