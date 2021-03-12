Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the Generation (stylized as genera+ion) TV show features an ensemble cast that includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton. Recurring guest stars include J. August Richards, Mary Birdsong, Alicia Coppola, Patricia De Leon, Diego Josef, Anthony Kevyan, Sydney Mae Diaz, John Ross Bowie, Marwan Salama, Marisela Zumbado, and Sam Trammell. A dark yet playful series, the story follows a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 12, 2021, Generation has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max will cancel or renew Generation for season two. Since HBO Max isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. I suspect that it will be renewed but that’s just my gut feeling. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Generation cancellation or renewal news.



