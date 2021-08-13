Titans: Season Four? Has the HBO Max TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can Nightwing come home again? Has the Titans TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on HBO Max? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Titans, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch, and Vincent Kartheiser. Jay Lycurgo recurs. Based on the DC Comics characters, the live-action superhero drama centers on Nightwing aka Dick Grayson (Thwaites); Rachel Roth aka Raven (Croft); Koriand’r aka Starfire (Diop); and Garfield Logan aka Beast Boy (Potter). As these heroes band together to form the Titans and fight off a powerful enemy, they also wind up working as a surrogate family. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 13, 2021, Titans has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max will cancel or renew Titans for season four. Since HBO Max isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. This show is populated by some well-known characters and existing properties tend to perform better than new ones. The series did well enough to be moved to HBO Max when the DC Universe service was moving away from original shows so, I think that Titans has a very good chance of being renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Titans cancellation or renewal news.



Titans Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Titans TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if HBO Max cancelled this TV series, instead?