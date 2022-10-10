Titans, Doom Patrol: Fourth Season Premiere Dates Revealed by HBO Max (Watch)

DC fans received big news about the return of Titans and Doom Patrol at New York Comic Con. Titans will return on November 3rd, and Doom Patrol will return to HBO Max on December 8th.

Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin star in Titans as the younger group of DC superheroes living in Gotham city.

HBO Max teased the following with the release of the Titans season four teaser trailer:

“Azarath. Metrion. Zenthos. Part 1 of Season 4 of #DCTitans premieres November 3 on HBO Max.”

As for Doom Patrol, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton, and Joivan Wade star in the series which follows a misfit group of superheroes. HBO Max teased the following about the return of the series:

“Hold on to your butts, a new season is coming! Season 4 Part 1 of #DoomPatrol premieres December 8 on HBO Max.”

Check out the trailer for Doom Patrol season four below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see new episodes of Titans and Doom Patrol on HBO Max?