An HBO Max and DC Universe sci-fi action-adventure based on the DC Comics characters, Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton, Joivan Wade, and Abigail Shapiro. The superhero drama centers on Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Wade) who all gained their abilities in disfiguring accidents. This ragtag team of outcasts come together under the leadership of mad scientist Niles Caulder aka the Chief (Dalton). In season two, following the defeat of Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk), the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. As each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.





