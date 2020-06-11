Doom Patrol: Season Two Trailer Released for DC Universe and HBO Max Series

Season two of Doom Patrol will soon be here, and a new trailer for the season has now been released. The series will air on both DC Universe and HBO Max later this month. Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, and Alan Tudyk star in the superhero series.

“DC’s strangest group of heroes – Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) – are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up… both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.”

DC Universe revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

Doom Patrol will premiere its second season on HBO Max and DC Universe on June 25. Check out the preview for season two below.

