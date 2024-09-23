9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Five Ratings + Viewer Votes

We don’t have to wonder about the fate of 9-1-1: Lone Star this year since it’s already been revealed that FOX has cancelled the show. If the ratings are good enough, could the show be saved and renewed for a sixth season on ABC or some other Disney-owned outlet? Stay tuned.

An action-drama series, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Skyler Yates, and Jackson Pace. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), DREAM-er firefighter Mateo Chavez (Works), and gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of 9-1-1: Lone Star on FOX averaged a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.61 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star yourself. You can see how this show compares to other shows here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

9-1-1: Lone Star has been cancelled, so there won’t be a sixth season. Could the show be saved or revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV series on FOX? Should it have been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?