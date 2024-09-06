9-1-1: Lone Star: Cancellation Confirmed; No Season Six for FOX Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star’s end is near. FOX has confirmed the cancellation of the first responder drama. The upcoming 12-episode season will be the last for the series. Reports have been around for months that the series would end with season five, but this is the network’s first true confirmation of that.

Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker star in the series, which follows the firefighters and paramedics that work out of Station 126 in Austin, Texas.

According to Deadline, Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn said the following about 9-1-1: Lone Star:

“From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere. Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”

ABC will unlikely save the series from cancellation like it did 9-1-1. That series returns for its eighth season later this month. 9-1-1: Lone Star returns to FOX on September 23.

