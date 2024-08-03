9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Five; Rob Lowe on Filming the FOX Series’ Final Episodes

9-1-1: Lone Star returns in September with what looks to be its fifth and final season, and the series’ star, Rob Lowe, took a moment to speak about filming the final episodes during an interview for his Netflix series Unstable.

Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker star in the FOX first responder drama, which follows the paramedics and firefighters who work at Station 126 in Austin, Texas.

It was reported in June that the cast’s contracts expired in July and would not likely be renewed. This put the series’ future in doubt, and the cast knew it as they filmed the fifth season.

Lowe said the following about 9-1-1: Lone Star in an interview with Variety:

“We all went into it pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season, so that affected everything we did. We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it. It feels like it’s probably the end of an era of a certain type — well, it doesn’t feel like it. It is the end of an era of a certain type of show we once had an opportunity to make, and I think they’re great. We wanted to go out making our case for the value of shows like that, and I think we did a really good job. The stories that we were able to tell on a weekly basis in terms of the scope and scale — that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of. They were truly like mini-movies every week.”

9-1-1: Lone Star returns to FOX on September 23rd. The season kicks off with a three-episode event focused on a train derailment.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this series end? Are you hoping it is renewed for a sixth season?