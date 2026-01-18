The Off Weeks: Annaleigh Ashford & Arian Moayed Join Apple TV Limited Series

The Off Weeks has added two more to its cast. Annaleigh Ashford and Arian Moayed have joined the cast of the limited series.

According to Deadline, they will play series regular roles in the series starring Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain. The following was revealed about the plot of the Apple TV series:

“From executive producer and showrunner Alissa Nutting and directed by Michael Showalter, who developed the project with Semi-Formal Productions, The Off Weeks follows writing professor Gus Adler (Stiller), whose divorce has thrown his life into chaos. He struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. But in his “off weeks,” he’s falling dangerously in love with Stella West (Chastain), a mysterious woman whose arrival puts Gus’ on-week duties and off-weeks ambitions on a fatal collision course.”

Ashford will play Gus’s neighbor. A premiere date for the series has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Apple TV+ series?