Cape Fear: Apple TV+ Orders Thriller Series from Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, Starring Javier Bardem

The Cape Fear series has finally found a home. The ten-episode series, which was first announced in development in November 2023, will be released by Apple TV+.

Javier Bardem will star in the thriller executive-produced by Bardem, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg.

Nick Antosca will write and showrunner the series based on John D. MacDonald’s novel. Two feature film adaptations have been made, including the 1991 movie starring Robert DeNiro and directed by Scorcese.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the plot of the series:

In Cape Fear, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison. The 10-episode series is a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.

Additional casting and the premiere date for Cape Fear will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this series when it lands on Apple TV+? Have you seen either of the movies?