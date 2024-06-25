The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Season Three Renewal Set for Apple TV+ Series

Eugene Levy will continue with his travels. Apple TV+ has renewed The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy for a third season. Eight episodes have been ordered. In season three, the actor will curate his own bucket list as he travels the world.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Apple TV+ announced a third season renewal for the multi-award-winning travel series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”). The eight-episode third season will follow Levy on a truly global adventure as he attempts to curate his own ‘ultimate travel bucket list.’ If he’s to inch closer to becoming a real traveler, he’ll need to tick off some of the world’s must-do experiences. Trouble is, he doesn’t have a clue where to start.

Since its global debut, “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” has received great acclaim from critics around the world. Hailed as “dazzling, delightful … and gorgeously filmed,” and “perhaps the perfect blend of travel documentary and pure comedy,” the series features host Levy who is “an absolute delight to watch” and “endlessly entertaining.” The series was also recently honored with wins for Best Travel/Adventure Show and Best Unstructured Series at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The complete first and second seasons are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

“I really appreciate what this show is trying to do for me,” said host and executive producer Eugene Levy. But to be a real seasoned traveler, you need to have a strong sense of adventure and curiosity, and I’m ashamed to say over the past two seasons I’ve developed neither. But I have to admit I’m having a lot of fun putting in the effort. So the beat goes on, apparently.”

After conquering some of his greatest fears in seasons one and two, Levy admits, his travels have changed him for the better. Now, he is back on the road for an adventure that promises to broaden his horizons more than any other. Join him for this all-new eye-opening trip!

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy, David Brindley, Nic Patten, Sara Brailsford, Iain Peckham and Lily Fitzpatrick.

