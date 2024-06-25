The Challenge: 40th Anniversary Season Competitors and Premiere Date Revealed by MTV

The Challenge is celebrating a major milestone with a big competition. Champions from the four different eras of the series are returning to compete for the 40th anniversary season. The competition will kick off on MTV in August.

MTV revealed more about the competition in a press release.

“MTV today announced that the longest-running reality competition series The Challenge will embark on its monumental 40th season beginning Wednesday, August 14 at 8PM ET/PT. The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras will feature 40 legendary competitors from the series’ 26-year history representing their “Challenge Era” in an epic battle for the ages where legends will collide as they strive to immortalize their names as Challenge 40 Champions and earn their share of the one million dollar prize.

This season’s stacked roster features the most Challenge champions ever including 7x winner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, 5x winner CT Tamburello, 4x winners Darrell Taylor and Jordan Wiseley, 3x winner Derrick Kosinski, 2x winners Mark Long, Jonna Mannion, Rachel Robinson, Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, and Jodi Weatherton, and 1x winners Kaycee Clark, Nehemiah Clark, Katie Cooley, Tori Deal, Brad Fiorenza, Aviv Melmed, Emily Schromm, Devin Walker, and Jenny West alongside fan-favorite Challengers Tina Barta, Paulie Calafiore, Theo Campbell, Derek Chavez, Aneesa Ferreira, Michele Fitzgerald, Amanda Garcia, Leroy Garrett, Horacio Gutiérrez Jr., KellyAnne Judd, Olivia Kaiser, Ryan Kehoe, Josh Martinez, Nurys Mateo, Nia Moore, Brandon Nelson, Tony Raines, Averey Tressler, Cory Wharton, and Kyland Young.

In the monumental 40th Season, The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, the path to glory is far from easy, as they must first compete at the Era Invitational and eliminate the weakest links from within their own Challenge Era for only the best will earn a coveted spot on their team. With relentless, new challenges and twists, these seasoned Veterans are perpetually kept on their toes in the game they thought they had mastered.

Challenge Competitors representing Era 1 (Seasons 1-10):

Tina Barta (8 Challenges) – IG: tinabarta X: @TinaBarta

Katie Cooley (11 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: KatieCooley26 X: @KatieCooley26

Aneesa Fereira (17 Challenges) – IG: AneesaMTV X: @AneesaMTV

Brad Fiorenza (13 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: bradfiorenza X: @bradfiorenza

Derrick Kosinski (13 Challenges, 3 Wins) – IG: DerrickMTV X: @DerrickMTV

Mark Long (8 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: TheMarkLong X: @TheMarkLong

Rachel Robinson (8 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: Rachel_Fitness X: @Rachel_Fitness

CT Tamburello (19 Challenges, 5 Wins) – IG: _famous4nothing

Darrell Taylor (14 Challenges, 4 Wins) – IG: darrell_taylor_lb4lb X: @mtvrrdarrell

Jodi Weatherton (5 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: JodiMTV

Challenge Competitors representing Era 2 (Seasons 11-20):

Derek Chavez (5 Challenges) – IG: d.e.r.e.k.c X: @d_e_r_e_kc

Nehemiah Clark (7 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: nehemiahclark X: @_KingNehemiah

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (23 Challenges, 7 Wins) – IG: JohnnyBananas X: @JohnnyBananas

KellyAnne Judd (7 Challenges) – IG: kellyannejudd X: @kellyannejudd

Ryan Kehoe (7 Challenges) – IG: ryankehoe5

Aviv Melmed (1 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: aviv_melmedbruno

Brandon Nelson (6 Challenges) – IG: BrandonDNelson X: @brandondnelson

Emily Schromm (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: emilyschromm X: @emilynschromm

Cara Maria Sorbello (15 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: misscaramaria

Laurel Stucky (8 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: laurelstucky X: LaurelStucky

Challenge Competitors representing Era 3 (Seasons 21-30):

Tori Deal (9 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: tori_deal

Amanda Garcia (7 Challenges) – IG: mtv_amanda X: @mtvamandag

Leroy Garrett (13 Challenges) – IG: royleethebarber X: @Bruce_lee85

Jonna Mannion (10 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: jonnamannion X: @jonnamtv

Nia Moore (4 Challenges) – IG: therealniamoore X: @therealniamoore

Tony Raines (7 Challenges) – IG: t_raines X: @tonyraines

Averey Tressler (3 Challenges) – IG: avereytressler X: @ave_tress

Devin Walker (7 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: mtv_devin X: @MTVDevinWalker

Cory Wharton (10 Challenges) – IG: corywharton_ig X: CoryWharton

Jordan Wiseley (9 Challenges, 4 Wins) – IG: jordan_wiseley

Challenge Competitors representing Era 4 (Seasons 31-39):

Paulie Calafiore (4 Challenges) – IG: pauliecalafiore_ X: PaulieCalafiore

Theo Campbell (3 Challenges) – IG: theo_campbell91 X: @theo_campbell91

Kaycee Clark (5 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: ksince1987 X: @ThatStudMuffin

Michele Fitzgerald (4 Challenges) – IG: mich_fitz X: @meeshfitz

Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. (2 Challenges) – IG: horaciogutierrez

Olivia Kaiser (2 Challenges) – IG: oliviaannkaiser X: @oliviakaiserxo

Josh Martinez (6 Challenges) – IG: josh_martinez_ X: @joshmbb19

Nurys Mateo (2 Challenges) – IG: nuryskmateo X: @nuryskmateo

Jenny West (2 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: jenniferwestofficial

Kyland Young (2 Challenges) – IG: kylandyoung X: @kylandyoung

Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek and meet the cast during MTV’s The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras: Countdown Begins launch special airing Wednesday, August 7th at 8PM ET/PT. Stream previous seasons of The Challenge on Paramount+, MTV VOD, and The Challenge channel on Pluto TV.

Returning alongside The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras will be a new season of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, with episodes dropping every Thursday following premiere. Hosted by veteran competitors, the upcoming season will feature in-depth recaps with first-hand anecdotes from the most recent episodes. Fans can subscribe to MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to catch up on past seasons and receive new episodes in their feed HERE. The podcast is produced by Paramount Audio and MTV Entertainment in collaboration with iHeartRadio and is available across all major podcast platforms.

The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Justin Booth, Jacob Lane, and Emer Harkin serve as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray with Diego Amson serving as Co-Executive Producer. Dan Caster, Leanne Mucci, and Jared March serve as Executive Producers with Angela Liao serving as Executive in Charge of Production for MTV.”