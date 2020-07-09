Catfish: The TV Show: Season Nine Premiere Date Set by MTV

Get ready for a brand new season of Catfish: The TV Show. The series is returning with a virtual season next month. The network also released a trailer teasing the new season.

MTV revealed the following about the return of Catfish: The TV Show with a press release:

“MTV, the #1 cable network among P18-34, announced today that Catfish: The TV Show will return with an entirely virtual season starting Wednesday, August 5th at 8PM ET/PT. While the world may still be socially distancing, people are online now more than ever looking for social connections and answers. Catfish will go to the ends of the internet to find them. For the first time ever, Executive Producer and host Nev Schulman and co-host Kamie Crawford work together remotely to do what they do best: track down the truth. This season, Nev and Kamie have their work cut out for them as they must play by new rules, encounter new obstacles and dive headfirst into the world’s ‘new normal’ to uncover lies and potentially find true love.”

