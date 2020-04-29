Who will survive the fourth season of The Last Kingdom TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Last Kingdom is cancelled or renewed for season five. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fourth season episodes of The Last Kingdom here.

A Netflix historical drama, The Last Kingdom stars Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Joseph Millson, Mark Rowley, Toby Regbo, Millie Brady, James Northcote, Adrian Bouchet, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Magnus Bruun, Jamie Blackley, Richard Dillane, Finn Elliott, Ruby Hartley, Nigel Lindsay, Dorian Lough, Stefanie Martini, Steffan Rhodri, and Eysteinn Sigurðarson. An adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s novel series, The Saxon Stories, the historical drama follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Dreymon), the son of a 9th Century Saxon nobleman. After killing his father, Danish invaders kidnap the boy and he is raised by their warlord, Ragnar. Years later, when Ragnar is killed, Uhtred vows to avenge him and reclaim his birthright. In season four, as Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.





