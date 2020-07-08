The Last Kingdom: Season Five Renewal for Netflix TV Series

The cast and crew of The Last Kingdom TV show will keep making history. Netflix has renewed the TV series that’s based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novels. The fifth season will be based on books nine and 10.

A Netflix historical drama, The Last Kingdom stars Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Joseph Millson, Mark Rowley, Toby Regbo, Millie Brady, James Northcote, Adrian Bouchet, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Magnus Bruun, Jamie Blackley, Richard Dillane, Finn Elliott, Ruby Hartley, Nigel Lindsay, Dorian Lough, Stefanie Martini, Steffan Rhodri, and Eysteinn Sigurðarson. The historical drama follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Dreymon), the son of a 9th Century Saxon nobleman. After killing his father, Danish invaders kidnap the boy and he is raised by their warlord, Ragnar. Years later, when Ragnar is killed, Uhtred vows to avenge him and reclaim his birthright. In season four, as Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.

Here’s the renewal announcement:

It’s so good to know we’re good to go. All aboard the party bus! #Season5 #TheLastKingdom pic.twitter.com/OLzOH5Fckx — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) July 7, 2020

