The Baker and the Beauty: ABC TV Series Staying Cancelled

The Baker and the Beauty is not being saved. The series was cancelled by ABC last month, but those behind the series began to shop the series to other networks and streaming services.

Based on an Israeli series, The Baker and the Beauty TV show is a modern-day fairy tale that stars Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo, and Michelle Veintimilla. In the show, everyman Daniel Garcia (Rasuk) is working in his family’s Miami bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. One crazy night, Daniel meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul. The pair quickly discover they have an attraction for one another and Daniel’s life suddenly turns upside down as it moves into the spotlight.

TV Line reports that a new home will not be found for the dramedy. Kelley spoke about the cancellation of the series when it happened. She said the following:

“Baker and the Beauty is a show that depicts Latin families as warm, lovable, full of joy and compassion and humor. A cancellation by ABC means that there are now no shows on the networks with a Latinx cast. At a time when the public is marching in the streets demanding representation and diversity this is an extremely tone deaf decision.”

What do you think? Are you sad that The Baker and the Beauty will not be saved? Would you have watched a second season on another channel or service?